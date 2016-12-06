2017 Grammy Nominations: Beyonce, Drake, Kanye West, Rihanna and Chance The Rapper Lead The Pack

Let the debates begin, the 2017 Grammy nominations list has been revealed and the usual suspects are all there, multiple times.

In 2016 it seemed like we heard the same five names in Urban music all year and those five names are dominating that Grammy nomination pool.

Beyonce leads all artists with nine nominations. Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West each earned eight nominations. Then, with the biggest surprise, Chance The Rapper and all of his campaigning for streaming music to recognized got himself seven nominations.

Beyonce and Drake are both up for Album of the Year and will be up against Justin Bieber, Adele and Sturgill Simpson. Should Black folks or Hip-Hop fans even bother getting their hopes up?

Chance the Rapper and Anderson .Paak both got nods for New Artist of the Year. Schoolboy Q, Desiigner, Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Chance the Rapper and Drake are each up for Rap Performance of the Year.

Check out the entire list of nominations relevant to our interests below. The see the full list that includes Jazz, Gospel and Country click here.

Best rap album

“Coloring Book” — Chance the Rapper

“And the Anonymous Nobody” — De La Soul

“Major Key” — DJ Khaled

“Views” — Drake

“Blank Face LP” — Schoolboy Q

“The Life of Pablo” — Kanye West

Best rap performance:

“No Problem” — Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz

“Panda” — Desiigner

“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring the Throne

“All the Way Up” — Fat Joe and Remy Ma feat. French Montana

“That Part” — Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West

