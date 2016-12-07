Report: Kim Kardashian Seeking Divorce From Kanye West “In Near Future”

A report is circulating saying that Kim Kardashian will be seeking a divorce from Kanye West, when he’s feeling better.

Us Weekly reports that a close unnamed friend of Kardashian says the she has been feeling “trapped” in her marriage to Kanye West.

Per Us Weekly:

“It will take some time before she can do anything,” claims the friend, alleging that she’s trying to build a case for full custody of kids North, 3, and Saint, 12 months, “but she doesn’t want to stay married.” …Kardashian, who has remained with the children at their 9,000-square-foot spread in L.A.’s Bel Air, “is being very protective and doesn’t want Kanye around the kids right now,” explains the friend. …The Kardashian friend says she won’t make any decisions until West is fully recovered. Until then, adds the pal, “she’s being a supportive wife.” And the reality star — who has been in self-imposed seclusion since being robbed in Paris October 3 — is happy the musician is on the mend. “She cares about Kanye and feels relieved he’s getting the help he needs,” continues the friend, “but she’s felt trapped for a while.”

In the wake of West being hospitalized after canceling his Saint Pablo tour, we’ve learned that he was taking psychiatric medicine. We also now know that the couple has been living in separate homes since his release from the hospital.

If there is any follow through to this, it won’t be the firs time Kardashian has been divorced. She was married to record producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2003. She married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011 and filed for divorce after 72 days.

Photo: WENN.com