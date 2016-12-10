J. Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only Projected To Debut #1 On Billboard

J. Cole‘s fourth studio album is projected to be #1 on the Billboard charts this week.

The album that has been called “boring” but everybody keeps talking about is on it’s way to topping the Billboard charts.

Data from Hits Daily Double says that 4 Your Eyez Only is set to move the equivalent of 400,000-500,000 units [physical copies and streams]. This would mean that Cole has the third highest first-week numbers in 2016 behind Drake and Beyonce.

Pigeons & Planes compares that Cole’s last album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, debuted at the top spot with 375,000 units sold [before going double platinum with no features]. His first album, Cole World: The Sideline Story, started at No. 1 with 212,000 units sold. Then, his second project, Born Sinner, debuted at No. 2 with 297,000 units before moving to No. 3 in its third week.

That many people can’t possibly be enjoying a “boring” album, right?