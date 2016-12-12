Beats By Dre: Original Gangstas Author Uncovers More Dr. Dre Abuse, Hit Pregnant Woman

More allegations of Dr. Dre beating women have surfaced. This time Original Gangstas author Ben Westhoff reveals Dre hit one of the mother’s of his children while she was pregnant.

In an interview with the Murder Master Music Show, Westhoff recounts information in his book saying that Dr. Dre repeatedly beat and hit Lisa Johnson, the mother of his daughter La Tanya Danielle Young.

Westhoff tracked down Johnson to retell stories about her relationship with Dr. Dre in the 1980s before he hit it big. She tells Westhoff that Dre hit and beat her throughout their relationship, even while she was pregnant.

Per MMMS, Westhoff says:

Straight Outta Compton doesn’t have anything about Dr. Dre’s abuse of women. There are four women who have accused Dr. Dre of beating them up. I discovered one for my book who has never been talked about before…her name is Lisa Johnson and she says he beat her a bunch of times in the 80s when they were together including while she was pregnant, and I was able to find court documents to back this up. I also talked to an eyewitness to one of the beatings, who was her aunt.

Westhoff says the court documents were so old that they were on microfiche, which would explain why these cases were never found or brought to light.

He continues saying that the documents revealed a complaint alleging that Dre was not paying child support and that he was being abusive. According to Westhoff’s findings, Dre was never charged criminally for the abuse, but he was ordered to pay child support and a restraining order was served.

For his troubles, Westhoff claims that Dre’s lawyers threatened to sue him if he were to put this information in his book, just like how Michel’le was threatened before her film Surviving Compton came out. Westhoff moved forward with his decision to publish his finding because he had court documents to back them up. He also published any allegations and stated clearly that they were alleged. Westhoff’s findings also suggested that Dre grew up in an abusive household and grew up seeing his father hit his mother, which is where he probably adopted the behavior from.

In 2015, after numerous reports of his abusive patterns surfaced around the time Straight Outta Compton was released, Dre finally acknowledged his past.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Dre said, “I made some f*cking horrible mistakes in my life. I was young, f*cking stupid. I would say all the allegations aren’t true—some of them are. Those are some of the things that I would like to take back. It was really f*cked up. But I paid for those mistakes, and there’s no way in hell that I will ever make another mistake like that again.”

In a separate interview with The New York Times Dre added, “Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life. However, none of this is an excuse for what I did. I’ve been married for 19 years and every day I’m working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again. I apologize to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”

Check out two parts of Westhoff’s interview after the jump.

Photo: WENN.com

1 2Next page »