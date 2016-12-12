Watch Gucci Mane Zaytoven Bring Trap Music To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane has gone public radio. The Trap God and his producer Zaytoven were the latest guests on NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Gucci Mane‘s 2016 continues to flourish. The once underground underdog is creeping into all of mainstream America’s pockets with his latest invasion being NPR’s heralded Tiny Desk series. Tiny Desk has always been welcoming to Hip-Hop and urban music, but this Gucci Mane appearance is totally left field. Even NPR themselves referred to the event as “unlikely.”

Check out Gucci Mane perform the almost-explicit versions of his fan-favorites, “First Day Out,” “Waybach,” and “First Time” below. Zaytoven is killing the piano keys on this by the way.