Kanye West Meeting With Donald Trump In NYC

Looks like looking for a psychiatrist wasn’t the only thing on Kanye West‘s itinerary for his trip to New York City. The rap star has been spotted entering Trump Tower for a meeting with president-elect Donald Trump.

According to TMZ, Yeezy requested, and clearly was granted, a 15-minute sitdown with Cheeto Jesus.

Did his doctors approve this? Is he going to demand that Trump acts like he cares about Black people? Is he going to bop Trump over the head like Homie D. Clown did The Man? So many questions.

We’re sure Trump will tweet about it. The irony here is that Kanye West bigging up Trump was the start of a downward spiral that led to him being hospitalized for eight days.

UPDATE: And we have a photo op…

WATCH: Donald Trump and Kanye West appear together at Trump Tower https://t.co/Qld6MSme9j — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2016

This story is developing.

Omg, KANYE is at TRUMP TOWER right now pic.twitter.com/uFtVgbRgRz — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) December 13, 2016

Photo: Twitter