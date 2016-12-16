CLOSE
Watch Common’s “Letter To The Free” With Robert Glasper And Bilal [VIDEO]

Common releases another quality visual from his Black America Again album.

Common has been coming with some of the dopest cinematography we’ve seen for music videos in a minute. Last month he delivered an Ava DuVernay-directed clip for the title track from his latest album. Now he’s giving us an equally stellar video for the standout track “Letter To The Free.” The song was featured in DuVernay’s criminal justice system documentary The 13th.

The black & white video features Bilal, Robert Glasper and producer Karriem Riggins. There is also an appearance from singer Audra Day. Check it out below.

Photo: Screenshot

Bilal , Common

