Whitest Woman Ever Answers Biggie Jeopardy Question With “Who Is Two Pack?” [VIDEO]

Sara was wrong on all accounts.

On a recent episode of Jeopardy! a contestant named Sara gave one of the most dumbfounded answers in the history of the show.

The answer was “This ‘Big Poppa’ rapper was killed on March 9, 1997 as he left a music industry party in Los Angeles.”

The question is obviously “Who is The Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls?”

Maybe it was nerves, maybe it was disbelief at how easy the question was, we don’t know. But somehow Sara managed to give the wrongest [yes, we’re making up a word for this] and perhaps Whitest answer possible.

She said Tupac. No, actually, she doubled down on her lameness and pronounced it “two pack.”

When it comes to not knowing who Tupac and Biggie are, she has Lil Yachty beat by a longshot. Congratulations Sara, you played yourself, and lost money.