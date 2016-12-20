Every Song On J. Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only Is In The Top 40

J. Cole is making some unexpected history with his latest album. Every song on the 4 Your Eyez Only album is in the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The highly-debated rapper may quiet a few more doubters with this latest news. The highest charting song is “Deja Vu” which has become the runaway favorite on the album due it being one of the more “upbeat” moments. It doesn’t hurt that the beat is pretty familiar. The original track, KP & Envy’s mid-90s hit “Swing My Way” was sampled by R&B singer Bryson Tiller for his 2015 track “Exchange.”

Adding to the accomplishment, the two video singles that appeared in the Eyez documentary but were left off the album playlist, “False Prophets” and “Everybody Dies” are also in the top 60 of the same chart. This news comes after the album officially went Gold selling more that 500,000 copies in its first week of release, with no features.

Here are the placements. H/t to HNHH.

7. Deja Vu

11. Immortal

13. Neighbors

21. Change

22. She’s Mine Pt 1

23. For Whom The Bell Tolls

24. Ville Mentality

29. 4 Your Eyez Only

30. Foldin Clothes

34. She’s Mine Pt 2

54. False Prophets

57. Everybody Dies

Photo: Screenshot