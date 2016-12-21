Kanye West Cancels European Saint Pablo Tour Dates

Kanye West is out of the hospital now, but he’s still taking it easy. Live Nation has announced that the European dates for his Saint Pablo tour have been canceled too.

TMZ is reporting that West’s hospitalization led to the cancellation of the remaining 2016 dates, but that he and his team were hoping to pick things back up in 2017 for the mostly European tour. However, West’s team reportedly contacted Live Nation to inform them that they are canceling the planned 2017 leg too. West was expected to play shows in Paris, U.K. and Germany.

No harm no foul, though. No dates were actually set and no tickets were sold. Kanye can also still rest easy knowing that an insurance policy he has will reimburse him for any lost profits or expenses from canceling his U.S. dates since it stems from a medical condition.

Kanye started out keeping a low profile after checking out of the hospital for exhaustion. But then he showed up at the Trump Tower earlier this month for a photo op with President-elect Donald Trump.

Photo: WENN.com