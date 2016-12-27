Chris Brown Hints At Wanting To Get Back With Karrueche

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran haven’t been an item in a while now, but a recent photo from Breezy’s ex-girlfriend had him jumping out there a bit. After Karrueche posted a sultry photo on her Instagram page, Brown followed by posting a flirty response.

Brown and Tran had a rather public breakup and the woman Breezy allegedly cheated with while with his former love, Nia Guzman, became the mother of their daughter, Royalty. Tran has said she has no intentions of taking Brown back, but that didn’t stop him from commenting on the recent flick.

In the photo, Tran is sporting an oversized Sade t-shirt with her legs crossed and showing off her red panties. Brown commented with “Still want it” complete with the eyeball emoji. Fans of the pair have been urging Tran to take Brown back while others are telling her to steer clear from the bad boy crooner.

