DraLo: J. Lo & Drake Kiss and Dance At Winter Wonderland Prom

This will surely have Funkmaster Flex further in his feelings. The Internet’s hottest couple, Drake and Jennifer Lopez, were spotted dancing and kissing at the Winter Wonderland Prom.

It went down last night (Dec. 29), and the alleged couple was named King and Queen of the Winter Wonderland Prom, that J. Lo also hosted.

Are they trolling us all, or is the 6 God really blowing her back out?

See more footage on the flip. Oh yeah, that’s their new song playing (video shoot, maybe?). #StayWoke

Photo: Instagram

