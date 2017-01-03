Drake Might Be Taking Young Thug Along For World Tour

Drake is soon to embark on the European leg of his upcoming world tour, and it appears he might have a hand in rocking the various stages. Via Instagram, Young Thug hinted at possibly joining Drizzy on the tour although nothing is completely confirmed yet.

In one single photo alongside Drake, Young Thug has opened up the speculation floodgates with a cryptic caption. The caption read, “European tour ft…..,” which seemed to imply that Thugger is the featured act he’s hinting at. The timing of the photo and caption is apt as the Canadian superstar is set to kick off his The Boy Meets World tour which launches in Amsterdam on Jan. 21 for back to back shows.

The tour will make stops all across London, Ireland, Sweden and Norway among other locations.

The addition of Young Thug has not been officially confirmed.

Photo: Instagram