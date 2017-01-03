Kim Kardashian Shares Private Home Video Of Kanye West and His Kids

Kim Kardashian is crafty. Today (Jan. 3), the OG reality star released a private home video montage that features a whole lot of footage of Kanye West and their kids, North and Saint West.

The soundtrack to the clip that includes backstage and home footage is Jeremih’s “Paradise.”

It may or may not give you the feels, depending on where you stand regarding the “reality” the Kardashian’s live in.

We always knew Yeezy was a great dad. We just hope that the “world” he is a part of doesn’t literally drive him insane (see The Kardashian Curse).

