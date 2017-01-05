Curren$y And Freddie Gibbs Start Work On Joint EP Fetti [VIDEO]

Curren$y and Freddie Gibbs are in the studio working on the project their fans have been wanting for years.

Gibbs is slowly making his way back into the rap conversation after a brutal 2016 that saw him falsely accused of rape and spending his summer behind bars in foreign prisons. Curren$y is coming off another productive year where he dropped more music than people can remember. Now, both of them are joining forces to put in work on a collaborative EP titled Fetti that is sure to be the soundtrack to smoke outs across America.

Curren$y put the idea out there with a phone call, Gibbs responded with a clip of himself skiing singing the words to Plies’ “Rich N*gga Sh*t,” so that must be a yes.

No time was wasted. A Gibbs’ manager Lambo posted a clip of the duo in the studio together banging out a track.

The title Fetti is inspired by one of their past collaborations of the same name. They also worked together on Curren$y’s 2011 song “Scottie Pippen.” If you need a reminder of how dope that song was, peep it below.