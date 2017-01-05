Curren$y And Freddie Gibbs Start Work On Joint EP Fetti [VIDEO]

Curren$y and Freddie Gibbs are in the studio working on the project their fans have been wanting for years.
Gibbs is slowly making his way back into the rap conversation after a brutal 2016 that saw him falsely accused of rape and spending his summer behind bars in foreign prisons. Curren$y is coming off another productive year where he dropped more music than people can remember. Now, both of them are joining forces to put in work on a collaborative EP titled Fetti that is sure to be the soundtrack to smoke outs across America.
Curren$y put the idea out there with a phone call, Gibbs responded with a clip of himself skiing singing the words to Plies’ “Rich N*gga Sh*t,” so that must be a yes.
Called my homie Gibbs and told him it's time lets put the EP together… Homie hit the slopes and sent me this hahaha clearly its a green light haha…. "fetti" the EP coming in 17" …. Spitta and Gibbs that pistol to ya ribs ….. Peep how cold he is on the skis tho haha that's commendable @freddiegibbs
No time was wasted. A Gibbs’ manager Lambo posted a clip of the duo in the studio together banging out a track.
The title Fetti is inspired by one of their past collaborations of the same name. They also worked together on Curren$y’s 2011 song “Scottie Pippen.” If you need a reminder of how dope that song was, peep it below.