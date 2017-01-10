Mike Tyson Records Dith Track Aimed At Soulja Boy

In the latest chapter of the Chris Brown versus Soulja Boy struggle, Brown’s trainer Mike Tyson has begun work on a diss track aimed at “Big” Soulja.

At one time Tyson was Hip-Hop’s favorite boxer, but he never let that admiration convince him that he too could rap, until now. Audio has emerged of a diss track where Tyson is promising that Soulja Boy is “going down.” The song is called, “If You Show Up.”

Have a listen.

This is the latest in a series of threats that Tyson has issued on Brown’s behalf. Last week when 50 Cent announced that Tyson was training Brown, the former champion promised that Soulja Boy was “gonna get f*cked up.” Then this past weekend he confirmed that he was teaching Brown every “dirty trick in the book” including how to bite ears.

In more news surrounding this “fight,” it is also being reported that the fight may have to take place overseas since Las Vegas and America for that matter has several rules prohibiting such a travesty from happening, legally.

Photo: Instagram