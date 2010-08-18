DJ Skee Named One Of Billboard’s “30 Under 30”

Famed DJ and radio host DJ Skee has been honored by Billboard as one of the publication’s “Power Players: 30 Under 30.”

The list is said to highlight “young industry executives that are driving the music industry forward today with their artistic and business vision.”

The 26-year-old KIIS-FM DJ and Skee.TV founder has released a statement on the honor saying,

“It’s a honor to be recognized by Billboard Magazine in this year’s 30 Under 30 list. This year has been a big year for Skee.TV and we look forward to continuing the momentum with creative events, videos, new business partnerships and innovative marketing initiatives.”

The host who also boasts four Sirius XM Radio shows, has seen his Skee.TV entity grow into a brand responsible for over 150 million streams on its website, responsible for many major label music videos, web content, behind the scenes pieces and other clips of its projects.

Congrats!