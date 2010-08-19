Lauryn Hill Lands On Billboard Charts For First Time In Ten Years [Audio]

Lauryn Hill has returned to Billboard charts after a ten year hiatus.

The former Fugee is back on the charts through the release of her song “Repercussions” which leaked to the internet in July and is said to be an outtake from her famed Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Repercussions is ranked #94 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list and is the first song to reach the charts since her track “Turn Your Lights Down Low” which came in at #49 in 19999.

As previously reported Hill is making progress in her comeback through performances at various festivals including Rock The Bells and the Harmony Music Festival.

Listen to Repercussions below and check out more hot new tracks here.