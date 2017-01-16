Rick Ross And Jay Z Hit Studio Together [PHOTOS]

Rick Ross and Jay Z have created plenty of magic in the past, could they be cooking up some more?

From the OG “Maybach Music” on Ross’ 2008 album Trilla to “F*ckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt” on Jay’s 2013 effort Magna Carta Holy Grail, the bossed up duo has delivered greatness each time they’ve linked up. Now it looks like they may be capturing lightning in a bottle again.

Over the weekend photos surfaced of Rick Ross and Jay Z parlaying in the studio. Ross is set to drop his new solo album Rather You Than Me sometime early this year and it appears that he is putting some finishing touches on it. Judging from photographic memory, Hov’s ugly facial expression while listening to the music is a good sign. He’s known to look like that when something sounds crazy.

Ross has a lot riding on this project as it is his first on Epic Records, and a much-needed bounce back from the two “aight” albums he ended his Def Jam obligations with. 2014’s Hood Billionaire sounded rushed and Ross later admitted that he made the album solely to keep MMG afloat as the label’s other star Meek Mill couldn’t deliver his planned album because of a five-month jail sentence. 2015’s Black Market was recorded as Ross himself was on house arrest and dealing with legal issues stemming from an assault that took place at his Atlanta mansion.

With a new label home and seemingly clearer skies ahead, Rather You Than Me could see Ross returning to classic form.

Check out photos of Jay and Ross below.

Photo: Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3Next page »