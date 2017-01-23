Mo’ Money: Floyd Mayweather Won $160K Off Sports Betting This Weekend

Floyd Mayweather won some new luxury car money off winning big on three different bets.

The already-rich-as-hell boxer and businessman won three different bets this past weekend, earning what takes some people three years to make, in just three days.

Of course, he bragged about it on Instagram, because that’s what he does.

On Friday, he put down $50,000 on the Golden State Warriors versus Houston Rockets game. The winning bet earned $95,000 so that got him an extra $45 Gs in his wallet.

