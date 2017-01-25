Gucci Mane Drops Surprise EP 3 For Free With Shawty Redd

Gucci Mane lets off three new songs in the form of a new EP.

Just after he announced he was dropping his new album DropTopWizop very soon, Guwop surprises us with a new EP featuring production from Shawty Redd.

3 For Free is just that, three new, free songs on Soundcloud. The project is long overdue as Shawty Redd is considered a pioneer of the “trap” sound before he became a phenomenon in recent years. It’s also a good look for Redd as he looks to re-introduce himself to the game after laying low after beating a murder case a few years back.

Take a listen below.