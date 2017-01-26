Common On Trump’s Threat To Send Feds To Chicago, “We Don’t Need That” [VIDEO]

Common responds President Trump’s threat to “send in the feds” to fix Chicago’s crime problem.

Chicago’s gun violence and crime rate have been dominating headlines for years now. The city that was once known for primarily for its sports teams is now becoming synonymous with gangs and death. Of course, we all know that is not the only thing the city has to offer. We also know that they are not the only major U.S. city with crime. But, Chicago has become a lightning rod and a favorite among politicians and law enforcement supporters to name drop when they push their “law and order” agendas.

You can now add President Trump to this list. Earlier this week, he threatened to “send in the feds” if Chicago’s people and police didn’t stop the “carnage.”

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Anyone that’s been around long enough can see that this is fertile ground for militarizing a city and installing a blatant police state. Chicago rapper Common is one of those people.

The MC is one of the many natives who has been dedicating their time and energy to at least controlling the violence and preventing more from happening. So when he was asked what he thought about Trump’s threats, he had quite a bit to say.

“I feel to help Chicago, we gotta take care of our own,” Common told TMZ. “Within the community, we gotta do things. There’s a lot of people out there already organizing and doing things. We need our state [and] local people to do things. We don’t need that mentality so I’m not focused on the President right now. I’m focused on helping the people in the city and how we can do it.”

He’s right. Plus, “sending in the feds” isn’t a genuine solution. If Trump and people like him really wanted to help, they would invest in already existing programs like CeaseFire who have proven themselves to be able to cut down on the violence with their tactics of actually going in the troubled neighborhoods and engaging with people, not just policing them.

Check out what else Common had to say below.

Photo: Screenshot