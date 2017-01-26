Run The Jewels Have The No. 1 Rap Album In The Country

Run The Jewels‘ industry overthrow continues. The hardcore rap duo have scored their first number one Billboard album.

Run The Jewels 3 is the number one album on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Per Billboard:

The chart trek follows the set’s release to multiple physical formats on Jan. 13 (after its original Dec. 24 digital-only release which spurred a No. 8 debut on the Jan. 14 chart), with sales now swelling 701 percent, to 17,000 copies sold in the week ending Jan. 19, according to Nielsen Music – the duo’s best sales week ever. It’s the fourth charting album for Run the Jewels on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and second to reach the top 10, following the No. 9-peaking Run the Jewels 2 in 2014. The new album also debuts at No. 1 on the Vinyl Albums chart, with 7,000 copies sold of the format, marking the group’s first No. 1 on the list. It’s the fourth top 10 on the Vinyl Albums chart for Run the Jewels.

This is the most Billboard chart success either Killer Mike or El-P have enjoyed. Between their solo careers, the highest album to ever chart among the duo was Mike’s 2003 solo debut Monster that peaked at number four on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

RTJ are currently on their Run The World tour that lasts through the end of February, check out the dates below.

