Beyoncé Covers Marvel’s Latest Issue Of America

Since last year Marvel’s been showing the culture nothing but love with its Hip-Hop inspired comicbook covers and Luke Cage’s culture infused series., Now the choice comic book company is giving the Queen B some much-deserved recognition on the cover to its second issue of its new comic series, America.

On the cover, a woman who seems to resemble the “Formation” singer is standing shoulder to shoulder with Captain Marvel and the comic’s titular character, who is a Latin-American LGBTQ teenager, America Chavez.

Cheeto Jesus supporters aren’t going to like this one bit.

Check out the cover below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a copy just off of GP.

—

Photo: Marvel