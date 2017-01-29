Chris Brown Suspends Driving Privileges Of His Weed Carriers

The free rides are over. Chris Brown has suspended the driving privileges of his weed carriers after one of them completely totalled the R&B crooner’s pricey Lamborghini Aventador.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown believed in “it ain’t no fun if the homies can’t get none,” but that’s all coming to a screeching halt after a friend totaled his insanely expensive Lamborghini Aventador.

We’re told Chris went nuclear after he was told about TMZ’s story with the photo showing the $500k Lambo crushed on Coldwater Canyon in a single car accident.

As we reported, the driver left the scene, so cops don’t know who was behind the wheel. We’re told Chris knows exactly who was driving and “went off” on the guy, but Brown has no real recourse because his “friend” doesn’t have a pot to piss in.

The “friend” told Chris he was not under the influence … he just lost control. Unclear if Chris is buyin’ that.