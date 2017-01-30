DJ Khaled Buys $9.9M Beverly Hills Mansion [Photos]

DJ Khaled has clearly been securing enormous bags. The producer and [Jergens Lotion, TurboTax, Soy Milk] spokesman just copped a $9.9M mansions in Beverly Hills.

DJ Khaled picked up a seven-bedroom, 11-bath mansion in Beverly Hills, CA, paying $9.9 million for his own slice of the 90210. He’s the third musician to own the house: It once belonged to country singer Clint Black, who sold it to British singer Robbie Williams in 2002 for a little over $5 million. Williams undertook an extensive renovation and nearly doubled his money in the sale. Built in 1992, this 10,681-square-foot, French Normandy–inspired mansion is located in the gated Mulholland Estates community, which is popular with celebrities. The neighborhood made headlines in 2009 when thieves made off with $2 million in jewelry from Paris Hilton’s mansion.

Don’t expect his wife to let random rappers come through and kick it, though. They got a family to raise.

Reportedly the home was listed at $11M, but Khaled was able to negotiate down to $9.9M. Not paying the list price is a major key, after all.

