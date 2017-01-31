Kanye West and Drake Are Skipping The “Irrelevant” Grammys

Phife Dawg famously (if you’re part of the culture for real) rapped, “I’ll never let a statue tell me how nice I am.” Nevertheless, many Hip-Hop heads consider a Grammy Award to be peak acknowledgment of their talents, but Kanye West and Drake are skipping this year’s ceremony.

According to TMZ, Yeezy and the 6 God, as well as Justin Bieber, aren’t going to be there despite dozens of nominations between them.

Drake has 8 nominations but we’re told he also doesn’t plan to be there … we’re told he’ll be on tour in Europe. As for Kanye, who’s got 8 noms, he received 21 Grammys in the past, but he always lost when he went head-to-head against a white singer. Our sources say it’s not like the Oscars … there’s no real anger, it’s just that a lot of younger singers think the Grammys are out of touch and arguably irrelevant.

On the one hand, plenty of artists gets sales boosts after hitting the Grammy stage. On the other, the Grammys have long been considered tone deaf as far as the music fans actually like.

But, it’s not like Drake or Kanye West have refused accepting their Grammy trophies, though.

