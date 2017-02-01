Beyonce Is Pregnant: Black Twitter Volunteers To Babysit, Coachella In Jeopardy?

Beyonce has announced that she and her husband Jay Z will be welcoming a set of twins very soon.

Beyonce made the announcement on Instagram with a post dedicated to her fans and those of you who care.

With Beyonce reportedly four or five months pregnant, people also wondering about the status of her performance at Coachella this April. Surely, she will not be dancing in heels on stage, if she even performs at all. Granted, she performed at the 2011 MTV Awards and ended her performance by showing her new baby bump when she was pregnant with her first child, Blue Ivy. But this time around things are very different. Coachella is not indoors. It is a two weekend festival outside in the hot, dusty terrain of Indio, Calif.

TMZ is reporting that AEG, the promoters of the festival, had no idea that Bey was expecting when they booked her. However, sources tell them that “the show will go on” and that they are considering just giving her a big chair to sit in.

In the meanwhile, Twitter and the Beyhive are rejoicing over the news. Some people may be more excited for Beyonce’s kids than they are for their own.

Beyoncé's pregnant with twins, Black History Month is off to a beautiful start — ️ً (@nothjngwithoutu) February 1, 2017

