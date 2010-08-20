Raekwon Talks Finished Song With Kanye & Justin Bieber

Raekwon, Kanye West & Justin Bieber Record “Runaway Love (Remix)”

As previously reported, Kanye West hooked up one of the quirkiest collabos in Hip-Hop history via twitter when he used the social networking site to link Justin Bieber and Raekwon for a remix track.

Song completed.

Now Chef Raekwon is speaking about the finished product. Rae recently told MTVnews that the production was a fun and star-studded event,

“Kanye was just being Kanye. He was definitely excited. The energy in the room was already speaking for itself. It was time to get up and have fun on the track together. We was drinking, laughing, being normal cats. At the same time, we had a houseful of celebrities in the house as well. [Kanye] was moving through the facility checking out the studios he had. He had three studios in there. You had Akon in the building. Mos Def was just chillin’. Mos is a good friend of ‘Ye’s. You had Charlie Wilson, the legendary cat from the Gap Band. Chris Rock walked in. These are guys that really respect who ‘Ye is. ‘Ye’s energy is cool. He’s a normal cat. A normal Chicago/world cat. Very mature. Having a great time.”

With a catalog built on Mafioso music and cooked coke raps obviously the Wu-Tang member would have to hold off on his normal array of poisonous darts for the 16-year-old pop prince’s “Runaway Love” remix. Rae also speaks on his approach to the pop record saying,

“All I did was ride the beat and listen to what he was singing to. I can go basic when I want to. I can go rated R, I can go rated PG. I definitely didn’t give him anything that I thought was too hot to be spoken on by a 16-year-old. I know how to read beats, and listening to the record, I just complemented. At the end of my 16 [bars], when you do hear Justin coming, it fits and it’s a great sound. I didn’t go crazy. One thing people gotta recognize about me, I’m the Chef. I know how to make spicy food, I know how to make food that ain’t spicy. I made something that fit the criteria.”

In commemoration of his classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, Raekwon released a Gold Edition of the sequel Only Built 4 Cuban Link II, on iTunes Tuesday. The upgraded release includes music videos, remixes and new songs. Be on the lookout for the “Runaway Love” remix.