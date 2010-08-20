CLOSE
DJ Khaled Officially Signs To Cash Money Records

Floridian DJ, DJ Khaled has officially signed with Cash Money Records.

The infamous DJ and celebrity spin doctor announced  the major move via his Twitter :

“DEAL IS DONE!!WE THE BEST YMCMB! See live footage from @Derick_G !! Hard work pays off! I’m on my way to the studio! WE THE BEST CASH MONEY ! FREE WEEZY! WE THE BEST FOREVER COMING SOON!”


Khaled, who was previously signed to E1 Entertainment, has now officially joined the ranks of fellow artists Cool & Dre, Bow Wow, and Lil Wayne on Cash Money.

