LeBron Hit A Damn Turn Around Fadeway 3-Pointer To Send Game To OT [VIDEO]

LeBron James continues to add ridiculous highlights to his legend. This time, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward hit a last-second, turn around fadeaway 3-pointer, off the glass, to send the game into overtime.

And yeah, Cleveland ended up winning the game, defeating the Washington Wizards 140-135.

You see the look on the faces of the ladies above, they represented all who saw this go down.

Props to Kevin Love for the ridiculous full court chest pass.

Unfortunately, word is LeBron wants Cleveland to trade him for Melo. However, King James denied such claims in the clip above, and said the report is “trash”).

Photo: screen cap