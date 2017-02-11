Watch Common And Black Thought Rock Jimmy Fallon’s “Wheel Of Freestyle” [VIDEO]

Common and Black Thought, two of the best to ever do it freestyled back and forth on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Common was a guest on the show stopping by to promote John Wick 2 which he is co-starring in. As he does with many guests, Jimmy Fallon challenged Common to engage in his “Wheel Of Freestyle” segment. Only this time, he wasn’t going against him, he put hip up against the house MC, Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought of The Roots.

Check out the video below to see the two veteran MCs have a little fun. Before you ask, we don’t know what a “snaw plow” is either.

