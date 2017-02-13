DJ Khaled Drops New Single Featuring Jay Z and Beyoncé

DJ Khaled has a good sense of timing. The Snapchat savant just dropped a new single that happens to feature a trending Beyoncé and Jay Z.

The song is called “Shining,” and you should be surprised that it’s a TIDAL exclusive. But no worries, even if you stream it below, everyone can listen to the uptempo track over at the music streaming service’s webpage.

Bey sings about all this winning, Hova raps and Khaled collects the bag. “I been winning so long it’s alike alchemy, I’ve been playing cards with the house money, 21 Grammys I’m a savage ni**a,” spits Jigga.

Also, of course Khaled’s son is on the single’s artwork.

Photo: Instagram