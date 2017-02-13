Did Jay Z Take A Jab At Drake On DJ Khaled’s “Shining” Track?

DJ Khaled blessed the world with a timely track, “Shining,” featuring the buzzing Beyonce and Jay Z fresh on the heels of their appearance with their daughter Blue Ivy and the babies to come. On the track, some lines from Hov are being speculated by Twitter users to be a jab in Drake’s direction with some saying this war of words has been ongoing.

“I know you ain’t out here talkin’ numbers, right?/I know you ain’t out here talkin’ summers, right?/I know you ain’t walkin’ ’round talkin’ down/Sayin’ boss shit when you a runner, right?” rapped Jay Z in his verse on the track. Twitter user @thisisIRV noted the possible dig at Drake, with others chiming in stating that the slight shots might have been happening since Drake’s “Summer Sixteen” track.

Jay Z didn't shout out 21 Savage. That was him taking a subliminal shot back at Drake. Cause he dissed Jay on sneakin. Real clever #Shining pic.twitter.com/U98wrs3OxE — Malachi (@Theboymala) February 13, 2017

If true, this could become one of the most explosive wars on wax in recent time. While Drake clearly has the ears of listeners and a track record of winning big in these sorts of exchanges, Jay is very much a rapper’s rapper with the pride to go along with his series of accomplishments.

However, with DJ Khaled in the middle and apparently friendly with both rappers, could this be just some WWE-level marketing to get fans talking? Time will only tell. Give the track one more whirl in the link below.

Photo: Instagram