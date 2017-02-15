Joey Bada$$ Dropping New Music Via Mountain Dew & NBA

NBA All-Star Weekend is on the horizon and with that comes many special products and commercials. This year Mountain Dew is continuing to churn out comedic spots with their MVP, Russell Westbrook, while adding Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ to their growing roster of entertainers.

The commercial to the new Russell Westbrook “Don’t Do ‘They’ – Do You” commercial is already out, but while Joey Bada$$’s love letter to basketball, “Victory” isn’t scheduled to drop until later today (Feb. 15) you can catch a sneak peak of the cut below.

The collab with the Brooklyn rapper is part of Mtn Dew’s The Courtside Project. Joey’s song is touted as a “love letter to basketball”

Check out the joints and get ready for even more All-Star related happenings to come this week.

