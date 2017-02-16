Eminem Invests In Sneaker Resale Company StockX, Meets $6M Fundraising Goal

Eminem joined a list of sneakerheads, entertainers and business people to raise $6 million for new stock market company, StockX.

Eminem came on board as an investor last summer and now a press release from the company has confirmed that his contribution, as well as ones from Wale, Mark Wahlberg, Scooter Braun, DJ Skee and others have helped them meet their $6 million fundraising goal.

“With StockX, we’ve set out to create a unique form of commerce that genuinely doesn’t exist outside the stock market,” said StockX co-founder and CEO Josh Luber. “We are fortunate to have a unique group of investors – people who have changed the world in their respective fields and who are already helping us do the same.”

In a separate release, Eminem said, “Sneakers have always been a huge interest of mine, for at least as long as I’ve been rapping, and I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had so many collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand. I really like the fact that sneakers are a big part of what StockX is doing. When I found out that they happen to be doing it from downtown Detroit, it made even more sense to get involved.”

Describing itself as a “stock market of things,” StockX specializes in rating the value of limited edition products, such as shoes. StockX authenticates every piece of merchandise on its website and provides a secure marketplace for buyers and sellers to reach an agreement on prices of products based on their real-time worth.

Wale explains it in the video below:

StockX is based in Detroit and is co-founded by Cleveland Cavaliers and Quiken Loans owner Dan Gilbert. In other news, Gilbert is currently offering to build a new jail in the city of Detroit in exchange for land to build a new soccer stadium.

Photo: WENN.com