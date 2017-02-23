Future Blasts “Con Artist” Rocko Over $10M Lawsuit Saga, On Instagram

As Future prepares to drop his second album in within two weeks, he found some time to address his former business partner and friend Rocko.

Future and Rocko have been going back and forth in court and on social media for the last few months. Rocko is suing Future for $10 million citing a breach of contract for their “exclusive” deal and accusing him of cutting him out of his Epic Records deal. Future then countersued Rocko claiming they never agreed to such a deal. Then, Rocko started leaking old interview footage of Future acknowledging such a deal.

Earlier this week rumors surfaced that Rocko won the lawsuit. Those reports were never confirmed but people started assuming that the lawsuit is the reason why Future released a surprise album last Friday with plans to release another one this Friday and possibly another right after that.

Future addressed those accusations in a Twitter Q&A.

“No way in the f*ck am I doing this for him,” said Future when asked why he’s releasing so much music all of a sudden. “Sh*t gon’ get took care of. When n*ggas go broke they do dumb sh*t. I don’t know what’s going on. We making hits, we making history. N*gga wanna be a part of history, you gotta do something to tag along—tag along n*ggas.”

Rocko responded by attempting to go the high road Instagram

In his post he writes:

TRUTH BE TOLD I’VE ALWAYS BELIEVED IN LIL BRO THAT’S WHY I SIGNED HIM.. WHEN I POST HIS STUFF ON MY PAGE IT’S OUT OF GENUINE SUPPORT! NO FUNNY SHIT I DON’T EVEN ROCK LIKE THAT.. FUTURE & I COULD’VE SAT DOWN LIKE MEN AND SETTLED THIS EASILY AGES AGO. NOT SURE WHAT HIS REASONS WERE BUT I RESPECT IT.. ONLY REASON IT’S EVEN A LAWSUIT IN PLACE IS BECAUSE HE SAID LET THE LAWYERS HANDLE IT.. I’M NOT OUT HERE TRYING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ANYONE. ALL I WANT IS MY PERCENTAGE WE AGREED UPON., NOTHING MORE NOTHING LESS! I UNDERSTAND HE FEELS A WAY HELL I WOULD TOO IF I WAS SUED.. I’M NOT MAD AT HIM FOR BEING MAD AT ME.. IF IT’S EVER A TIME WHEN HE WANTS TO SIT DOWN LIKE A MAN I’M WIT IT! BUT ON SUM REAL SHIT HOMIE WORKS HARD & IS VERY TALENTED AND DESERVES ALL OF HIS SUCCESS! I WILL ALWAYS SUPPORT MY BOY REGARDLESS! PRE-ORDER HIS ALBUM! — DA DON

Future, who has never been afraid to slide in people’s comments section and wreak havoc, stopped by and issued his own response.

“U gone die” is probably not the best thing to type in public argument on a public platform. If anybody should know this, it’s Future. His ex-girlfriend Ciara once tried have him charged for threats after he Tweeted a gun emoji and footballs, assuming it was aimed at her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

As now, Rocko’s Instagram post with the threats has been removed. Future’s new album Hndrxx is set to drop this Friday.

