Singer Kay Cola Claims She Heard Chris Brown Beating Karrueche Tran

A new development in the case of Chris Brown allegedly beating girlfriend Karrueche Tran has popped up after R&B singer Kay Cola claims she’s been a witness to the abuse. Cola, a neighbor of Brown’s, took to Twitter to issue her claims and said that police have been called to his residence several times and even tried to intervene herself.

“Some of y’all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueches lying. I’ve heard him beating her myself. I even called the police,” tweeted Cola on Tuesday.

She continued with, “I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs because i am also a victim of domestic violence. I never spoke up, cause I didn’t feel it was my place but hearing y’all say she’s lying I can’t just sit by and watch this.

PEOPLE magazine reports that a source connected to Tran says that Brown has been leaving her threatening messages in the wake of a filing a restraining order with protection extending to members of her family.

Cola took umbrage at the fact that fans were calling Karrueche a liar and even contended with a blog site that wondered aloud why she came forth now after the facts have gone public. Cola posted the Instagram exchange via her Twitter account, which we’ve shared below.

—

Photo: Instagram