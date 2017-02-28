Jay Z To Co-Produce Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights Film

Jay Z has come on to co-produce the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2008 play In The Heights.

Complex writes that the announcement was made a movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s pre-Oscar party this past weekend. Jay’s role in making the movie is the latest look from a deal he signed with The Weinstein Company to produce television shows and films.

Long before he became famous for Hamilton, Miranda’s In the Heights musical earned him a Tony award. The musical follows characters living in the predominately Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City with Hip-Hop and salsa serving as the backdrop. Miranda tells Variety the movie musical is scheduled to begin shooting in the spring.

Jay’s previous project with The Weinstein Company was The Kalief Browder Story. The documentary chronicled the life of Browder who was wrongly arrested and then jailed for a crime he did not commit. After enduring years of abuse from guards and prisoners behind bars, he was finally released. But, he committed suicide a short time after being freed.

Jay will also be producing a Richard Pryor film through the partnership.

Photo: WENN.com