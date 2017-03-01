Cam’Ron Wants You To Snitch On Donald Trump [VIDEO]

Cam’Ron has switched up his “No Snitching” policy. He’s encouraging anyone with dirt on President Trump to snitch to their heart’s content.

Killa Cam went down in infamy when he told 60 Minutes‘ Anderson Cooper that he’d rather move than tell the police there was a known serial killer in his apartment complex. Now, 10 years later Cam has had a change of heart because extreme times call for extreme measures.

In a skit for The Daily Show, the Harlem rapper put out a PSA to everyone that works in the intelligence community to drop dime on Trump with any information that could get him impeached. Why? Because you have a “civic ass responsibility” as an American.

So far, he’s been able to skate around every obstacle thrown at him so we’ll have to see if this method works.