Foxy Brown Gave Birth To A Baby Girl? [VIDEO]

After years of being overlooked or just ignored, Foxy Brown has found herself back in the limelight this week thanks to Remy Ma’s annihilation of Nicki Minaj and now with word that she’s given birth to a baby girl.

According to BET, Wendy Williams spilled the tea that Foxy “had a baby girl” but no one knows who’s the baby’s father. Wendy wasn’t naming any names either but did say, “Allegedly it’s a reggae star and I’m not going to say his name because I think me and Foxy have some sort of relationship.”

Could it be Sean the Paul? Damien Marley? Shabba Ranks? Who knows?

Being a mom must’ve put the battery in Foxy’s back because there’s now rumors that she’ll be jumping into the Remy and Nicki battle with her own “Takeover” freestyle aimed at Remy. If this should prove to be true, Jadakiss should do another “Why?” remix and just ask “why is Foxy coming out of retirement to go at Remy?”