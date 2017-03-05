Chris Brown Insists He’s Not A Dope Fiend [VIDEO]

In a bombshell article, Billboard reported that Chris Brown was basically using all the drugs and had anger management issues. The R&B crooner took to Instagram stories to refute said claims.

According to Brown, anytime it’s time to promote something, such as the Party tour he plans for this spring, “Y’all bring up something.”

That something would be the marijuana, Xanax, lean and cocaine Brown has allegedly been indulging in.

“I am not hurting out here, trust me,” said Brown on Instagram. “Y’all ni**as got it f*cked up.”

Mind you, this is the guy who’s ex, Karrueche Tran, filed a restraining order on and who went on the record to say he stalks his exes.

As for anger issues, where do we start?

Brown also said all he needs is “his weed and his work” while showing off the new studio he’s building.

Does Brown need more people, or do you believe him?

