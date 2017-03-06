Future Makes History With Back-To-Back No. 1 Billboard Albums

Future puts some big numbers on the board with his Future and Hndrxx albums.

Future put himself in the history books by having two albums top the Billboard 200 chart back-t0-back.

Billboard reports:

Future is the first act in the nearly 61-year history of the chart to achieve back-to-back No. 1 debuts in successive weeks. The rapper is also the first artist to succeed himself at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 at all (counting not only debuts) since 1968. He’s additionally the first soloist ever to claim the honor…With Future’s HNDRXX at No. 1 and his self-titled release at No. 2, the rapper is the first act in nearly one year to have both the Nos. 1 and 2 albums simultaneously. The last act to do so was Prince, following his death last year, when, on the May 7-dated chart, he re-entered the list at No. 1 with The Very Best of Prince and at No. 2 with the Purple Rain soundtrack. Before that, Nelly was the last act to manage the achievement, way back on Oct. 2, 2004, when he debuted at Nos. 1 and 2 with Suit and Sweat, respectively.

In addition to that feat, this is Future‘s fifth No. 1 album. His 2016 album EVOL topped the Billboard 200 chart as well as his 2015 efforts DS2 and his collaborative album with Drake, What A Time To Be Alive. with Drake.

Many expected for Future to keep his hot streak going and drop a third album this past Friday, but he denied those reports.

