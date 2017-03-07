Soulja Boy Calls Chris Brown A “Little B*tch” For Backing Out Of Boxing Match

Soulja Boy ain’t too happy that Chris Brown is pulling out of their much hyped celebrity boxing match. For days, Draco been vocal about his displeasure with Breezy’s sudden reluctance to get in the ring.

This past weekend Soulja called the “Yo!” singer a “little b*tch” while performing in Minneapolis.

TMZ released some footage of Soulja talking that ish and amping the crowd saying, “I told that b*tch ass ni**a, ‘Lets get in the boxing ring you b*tch ass ni**a. What’s up?’”

Soulja further got into the story stating that Brown told him “Ok Soulja Boy, I’ma sign the contract. I’ma fight you.” Then added “Chris Brown backed out the fight like a lil b*tch, mayne.”

As entertaining as the struggle fight of the century might or might not have been, I think we can all agree that it was most definitely not going to be pay-per-view worthy.

Either way, each man has bigger problems on their plate as Soulja Boy is facing a felony gun charge and Chris Brown has more problems than a math regents exam.

Check out the clip below and let us know if you’d actually put down some of your hard-earned money to watch these two throw down.

Photo: Instagram