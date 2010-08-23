Diddy Denies Ripping Off Former Artists

Bad Boy CEO Sean” Diddy” Combs recently sat down in an interview with Vibe magazine to discuss the bad rap that he has received as a label head.

In the interview Diddy states that contrary to popular reports, he has never cheated or robbed any of the artists on his label nor mistreated them.

“There’s an off perception that needs to be addressed about me that I have ever robbed somebody or mistreated somebody,” Diddy said in the interview. “Or tried to be ruthless or whatever in this game. Like, all this year I’ve heard people say, “Where’s Carl Thomas, where’s Black Rob, where’s G.Dep? Where are these artists?” And for some reason they go ahead and equate that, cause those artists aren’t with me, that I’ve done something wrong or malicious or conniving. It’s something that I do have a problem with because they don’t have no proof that I’ve ever done nothing like that.”

Diddy also discussed the misconception that he doesn’t help out the artists on his label or give new artists a chance.

“It’s a misconception. Especially someone who’s been brought up like me,” Diddy continued. “I’ve been brought up to work hard for mine and never take from nobody. And to always try and help people. But people don’t understand this game that were in. You have a short life expectancy. It’s rare to a me, to be a Jay-Z, an LL, a Nas. That Shyte is a rarity. That’s not even one percent of the rappers. If you look at any artists that were on Ruff Ryders, where they at? If you look at any artist that was on Def Jam at the time we started, where they at? If you look at any artist that was on Roc-A-Fella, Jive, where they at? It’s not like anything was wong with them. It’s just that you have a four, five-year average in this game. That’s just something I wanted to address.

