Diddy, Faith Evans And Voletta Wallace Show Love At Brooklyn Nets “Biggie Night” [VIDEO]

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Faith Evans and Voletta Wallace came to show love the Brooklyn way during halftime of the Brooklyn Nets versus New York Knicks game this past Sunday at “Biggie Night.”

Last Thursday, March 9 marked the 20th anniversary of legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G.‘s death. To honor the Brooklynite’s life and contributions the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets scheduled a “Biggie Night” celebration. Biggie’s partner Diddy, ex-wife Faith Evans, mother Voletta Wallace, his children and other key figures in his life were attendance for a special halftime ceremony. Come to find out, it was Ms. Wallace’s first time attending a professional basketball game.

Spread love, it's the Brooklyn way To honor The Notorious BIG, the @BrooklynNets welcome Biggie's family and co on #NetsBiggieNight #RIPBIG pic.twitter.com/jmYQJFpBsF — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2017

In an interview with the YES Network, Ms. Wallace said that she was warmed by all of the love in the building.

“The only thing I can see is love,” she said. “And if he can, if this one person can bring so much love together for others, that is, it just warms my heart. He’s not here and I’m saddened by it, but I’m thrilled to know he brought so much love to community.”

Voletta Wallace talks about attending her FIRST NBA game, a game dedicated to her son, The Notorious B.I.G.pic.twitter.com/KOaQFGsRxo — Def Pen (@defpen) March 12, 2017

Neither the Nets are Knicks are playing very good basketball these days, but at least the hometown Nets took home the “Victory” on Biggie Night.

Nice moment at Barclays Center for Biggie Night: Biggie's mom, Voletta Wallace, sitting courtside with P. Diddy: pic.twitter.com/yxU8E88Gw3 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 12, 2017

