Birdman Responds To Rick Ross’ Jabs: “I Don’t Get Caught Up In Ho Sh*t”

Birdman was the target of some vicious jabs by Rick Ross from the track “Idols Become Rivals” off his ninth studio album, Rather You Than Me. Rozay took square aim at the financial woes between the Cash Money boss and his former protege Lil Wayne, which prompted an expected response.

Billboard reports:

“I don’t get caught up in hoe sh-t, man. I just keep doing what I’m doing and keep pushing,” Birdman told Billboard. “I don’t get caught up in that, I don’t play like that. I’m a man and I stand my ground and I do my thing. Numbers don’t lie, and that’s all I give a f–k about: numbers, and puttin’ them up.”

Last month, Ross spoke about his then-forthcoming album in an exclusive interview with Billboard and referenced “Idols Become Rivals” specifically. “It’s basically me writing a letter to someone in the game that I looked up to damn near the most and I hate what things have come to,” Rozay said at the time, not revealing the specific target. The song, however, erases any potential doubts.

Following the leak yesterday, Ross took to Instagram with a photo of Wayne and a caption explaining his reasoning for writing the song. “The Level of respect and Love that I have for WAYNE makes it hard to sit back and not speak on the situation,” he wrote. “Being a Boss means having the courage to say the things everybody thinking but scared to say.”