Drake Keeps His Foot On Meek Mill’s Neck On More Life

Drake has established himself as the victor in his feud with Meek Mill long ago, but that hasn’t stopped the Canadian superstar from throwing shots at his Philadelphia rival. With the release of the More Life playlist, Drizzy continues his verbal assault but takes a low-key approach in slipping the jabs in.

“How you let the kid fighting ghostwriting rumors turn you to a ghost,” raps Drake on “Free Smoke,” the opening track on More Life. He goes in for the kill once more with lines from “Lose You” reading, “All you did was write the book on garbage ass Rollies/Ego stroking, picture posting/Claiming that you’d do it for motivational purposes only, but you just had to show me /See I know because I study you closely, I know when somebody lying.”

Yikes.

There was another light shot taken on “Can’t Have Everything” with the OVO boss saying, “Tried to serve me a cheesesteak, I gave them back a clean plate” — obviously taking a dig at Philly’s hometown food staple as a means to get at Meek.

Meek Mill hasn’t directly responded but has endured some recent struggle after claiming his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj paid blogs off to make him look bad in the public eye.



Photo: WENN.com