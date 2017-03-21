CLOSE
Joey Bada$$ Sued $1.5M For Pushing Trump Impersonator Off Stage

Joey Bada$$‘ pockets might get a little lighter. The Brooklyn rapper is being sued for $1.5 million by a Trump impersonator he shoved off stage at an MTV event last year.

Bada$$, who wears his political feelings on his sleeve, is being sued by a man named Phillip Wilburn who makes a living impersonating Donald Trump. Wilburn, who has appeared on television shows ranging from Conan to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, jumped on stage alongside a Hilary Clinton impersonator during Joey’s set.

Initially Badass just shot a couple of birds at him, but then he pushed him off stage and into the crowd.

TMZ is reporting that Wilburn has incurred $1,000 in medical costs from the fall, and the price could rise to $25,000 if he requires surgery. He also says that he’s lost profits of $50,000, because you know, Trump impersonators are in high demand these days.

Badass’ new album All Amerikkkan Bada$$ drops on April 7.

