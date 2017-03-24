Kendrick Lamar Drops Bars and Bars and Bars On “The Heart Part 4” [LISTEN]

Kendrick Lamar is back like cooked coke crack. Tonight (March 23), the Compton rapper dropped a new song called “The Heart Part 4.”

Don’t worry, the song is full of bars.

After a quick beat change, K. Dot snaps. “My fans can’t wake for me to son your punk ass and crush your whole little sh*t/I’ll Big Pun your punk ass you a scared little b*tch,” he spits. “Tiptoeing around my name ni**a ya lame and when I get at you hoe don’t you tell me you was just playing.”

The marauding beat is a tapestry for fierce lyrics to put his peers on notice. “So damn great motherf*cker I’ve died, what you hearing now is a paranormal vibe,” adds.

Listen to “The Heart Part 4” below or cop right here via iTunes. This is for the culture.

